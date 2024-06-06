Around 80 people are understood to have been rescued after a boat got into difficulty while crossing the Channel.

Some of the group are believed to have been pulled from the water, and no deaths have been reported at this stage, the PA news agency understands.

The Coastguard has confirmed that it scrambled two helicopters to the incident off the Kent coast, while the RNLI has dispatched lifeboats.

A Coastguard spokeswoman said: “HM Coastguard is co-ordinating the response to a small boat incident in the Channel this morning, June 6. Coastguard helicopters from Lydd and Lee-on-Solent and RNLI lifeboats have been sent.”

The number of people arriving in the UK via dangerous boat journeys across the Channel hit a record for the year so far in May, after 711 made the crossing on May 1.

More than 80,000 migrants have arrived in the UK after crossing the Channel since the government struck its Rwanda deal over two years ago.

Legal and illegal migration have become key campaign points in the run-up to the General Election.

Speaking at the ITV News leaders' debate on Tuesday, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer accused Prime Minister Rushi Sunak of being "the most liberal prime minister we've ever had on immigration".

Asked by an audience member why either leader should be trusted to do anything about illegal immigration, Mr Sunak said deportation flights will take off to Rwanda "in July, but only if I'm your prime minister".

"Stick to our plan and illegal migrants will be on those planes - with Labour they will be out on our streets."

Sir Keir said that Mr Sunak had "completely failed" to meet his pledge to stop small boats crossing the Channel.

He added that he supported processing asylum claims in third countries "if that was possible to do it in compliance with international law".

This is a developing story, more updates to follow...

