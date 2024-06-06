Maddison, Grealish and Maguire cut from England Euro 2024 squad
Jack Grealish, Harry Maguire and James Maddison are the headline names who been cut from England's Euro 2024 squad.
Maguire failed to make the final lineup after a long battle to be fit for Germany.
Gareth Southgate named an initial 33-man training squad that needed trimming to 26 players by 11pm on Friday, just over an hour after the final friendly against Iceland finishes.
But rather than wait until UEFA’s deadline, the England boss decided to announce the final cut on the eve of the Wembley send-off.
Inexperienced quartet Jarrad Branthwaite, Curtis Jones, James Trafford and Jarell Quansah also missed out, although the omissions of Grealish, Maddison and Maguire were the most eye-catching.
Manchester City playmaker Grealish and Tottenham’s Maddison made substitute appearances against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Monday, but have both been told they will not be going to Germany.
Maguire could end up being a big blow given his importance to Southgate’s side in the last three tournaments.
The 31-year-old defender picked up a calf injury in training in early May, and Manchester United thought he could be back for the FA Cup final, but a slow recovery time ruled him out of that and now the Euros.
“I am devastated not to have been selected to play for England at the Euros this summer,” Maguire posted on social media.
“Despite my best efforts, I have not been able to overcome an injury to my calf. Maybe I pushed myself too hard, to try and make it. Simply, I am absolutely gutted.
“For me, representing England is the highest honour. It means everything to me. If I can’t help the team as a player, I will support them as a fan – along with the rest of the country. Go and win it boys.
“Next, I will return to the supervision of the Manchester United medical team in order to prepare for next season.”
Who has made the cut?
Goalkeepers:
Dean Henderson, Crystal Palace
Jordan Pickford, Everton
Aaron Ramsdale, Arsenal
Defenders:
Lewis Dunk, Brighton
Joe Gomez, Liverpool
Marc Guehi, Crystal Palace
Ezri Konsa, Aston Villa
Luke Shaw, Manchester United
John Stones, Manchester City
Kieran Trippier, Newcastle United
Kyle Walker, Manchester City
Midfielders:
Trent Alexander-Arnold, Liverpool
Conor Gallagher, Chelsea
Kobbie Mainoo, Manchester United
Declan Rice, Arsenal
Adam Wharton, Crystal Palace
Forwards:
Jude Bellingham, Real Madrid
Jarrod Bowen, West Ham
Eberechi Eze, Crystal Palace
Phil Foden, Manchester City
Anthony Gordon, Newcastle United
Harry Kane, Bayern Munich
Cole Palmer, Chelsea
Bukayo Saka, Arsenal
Ivan Toney, Brentford
Ollie Watkins, Aston Villa
