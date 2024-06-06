Maddison, Grealish and Maguire cut from England Euro 2024 squad

Jack Grealish, Harry Maguire and James Maddison are the headline names who been cut from England's Euro 2024 squad.

Maguire failed to make the final lineup after a long battle to be fit for Germany.

Gareth Southgate named an initial 33-man training squad that needed trimming to 26 players by 11pm on Friday, just over an hour after the final friendly against Iceland finishes.

But rather than wait until UEFA’s deadline, the England boss decided to announce the final cut on the eve of the Wembley send-off.

Inexperienced quartet Jarrad Branthwaite, Curtis Jones, James Trafford and Jarell Quansah also missed out, although the omissions of Grealish, Maddison and Maguire were the most eye-catching.

Manchester City playmaker Grealish and Tottenham’s Maddison made substitute appearances against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Monday, but have both been told they will not be going to Germany.

Maguire could end up being a big blow given his importance to Southgate’s side in the last three tournaments.

The 31-year-old defender picked up a calf injury in training in early May, and Manchester United thought he could be back for the FA Cup final, but a slow recovery time ruled him out of that and now the Euros.

“I am devastated not to have been selected to play for England at the Euros this summer,” Maguire posted on social media.

“Despite my best efforts, I have not been able to overcome an injury to my calf. Maybe I pushed myself too hard, to try and make it. Simply, I am absolutely gutted.

“For me, representing England is the highest honour. It means everything to me. If I can’t help the team as a player, I will support them as a fan – along with the rest of the country. Go and win it boys.

“Next, I will return to the supervision of the Manchester United medical team in order to prepare for next season.”

Who has made the cut?

Goalkeepers:

Dean Henderson, Crystal Palace

Jordan Pickford, Everton

Aaron Ramsdale, Arsenal

Defenders:

Lewis Dunk, Brighton

Joe Gomez, Liverpool

Marc Guehi, Crystal Palace

Ezri Konsa, Aston Villa

Luke Shaw, Manchester United

John Stones, Manchester City

Kieran Trippier, Newcastle United

Kyle Walker, Manchester City

Midfielders:

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Liverpool

Conor Gallagher, Chelsea

Kobbie Mainoo, Manchester United

Declan Rice, Arsenal

Adam Wharton, Crystal Palace

Forwards:

Jude Bellingham, Real Madrid

Jarrod Bowen, West Ham

Eberechi Eze, Crystal Palace

Phil Foden, Manchester City

Anthony Gordon, Newcastle United

Harry Kane, Bayern Munich

Cole Palmer, Chelsea

Bukayo Saka, Arsenal

Ivan Toney, Brentford

Ollie Watkins, Aston Villa

