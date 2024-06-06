Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross to stand in General Election

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross will stand in the General Election, despite having previously said he would be standing down from Westminster.

Mr Ross is seeking the nomination for the Aberdeenshire North and Moray East seat, replacing the former Scotland Office minister David Duguid.

The former MP for Banff and Buchan, Mr Duguid, said on Wednesday he had been barred for standing by the party due to ill health.

Posting on X yesterday, Mr Ross said: "David Duguid has been a great MP, Government Minister, and a true champion for his area.

" As the neighbouring MP I worked closely with him and he was an excellent member of the Scottish Affairs Committee.

"I wish him and his family all the very best for his continued recovery."

Mr Ross had said he would not run again in Westminster, in order to concentrate on his job as an MSP ahead of the 2026 Holyrood election campaign.

He had called a snap press conference in Edinburgh for Thursday morning, where he is expected to announce his intention.

Mr Ross served as MP for Moray from 2017 to 2024. He is currently MSP for the Highlands and Islands, as well as serving as leader of the Scottish Conservative Party since 2020.

