TV doctor Michael Mosley reported missing in Greece

TV doctor Michael Mosley has gone missing while on holiday on the Greek island of Symi, his agent has confirmed.

According to local reports, a search is underway after Dr Mosely - known for his appearances on The One Show and This Morning - failed to return following a walk on Wednesday.

"A search and rescue team is coming from Athens with drones and other more sophisticated equipment to extend the search. They are expected to arrive by about 1pm," a post on the community Facebook group Friend of Symi said.

Credit: Facebook / Friends of Symi

"Have you seen this man? He set off to walk back from St Nick's at about 13.30 and failed to make it home. His friends are concerned as it is 6 hours since they last saw him.

"His name is Dr Mike Mosley and he is a familiar face for many British people as he has appeared on the BBC," the post originally said, as the writer appealed for information as to his whereabouts.

Mosley is also a columnist for the Daily Mail, and has made a number of films about diet and exercise among his documentaries. He is also credited as being the inventor of the 5:2 diet.

This is a developing story, more to follow...

