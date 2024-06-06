UK-wide E.coli outbreak: What do we know so far?

More than 100 people have become ill, with some being admitted to hospital, after an outbreak of E.coli thought to be linked to a nationally distributed food, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has said.

The majority of the 113 cases detected since May 25 have been linked to a "single outbreak".

Case numbers are expected to continue rising.

Those who have become ill fall between the ages of two and 79, with the majority of cases being found in young adults.

The UKHSA is working with agencies in Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales, the Food Standards Agency (FSA) and Food Standards Scotland to pinpoint the cause of people's illness.

All the cases recorded in the outbreak involve Shiga toxin-producing E. coli O145 (Stec), with 81 cases in England, 18 in Wales, 13 in Scotland and one person in Northern Ireland who believes they acquired Stec in England.

What is E.Coli?

E.coli is a diverse group of bacteria that are usually harmless and live in the intestines of humans and animals.

Some strains however, produce toxins that can make people very ill, such as Stec.

If people have been infected with E.coli they will usually be aware within three to four days, but symptoms can appear as late as two weeks after.

Where is E.Coli found and how is it spread?

Found in the gut and faeces of many animals, particularly cattle, it can be caught by eating contaminated food, raw leafy vegetables or undercooked meat.

A statement from the UKHSA added: "Based on the wide geographic spread of cases, it is most likely that this outbreak is linked to a nationally distributed food item or multiple food items.”

It can also be spread by touching infected animals or coming into contact with their faeces.

Coming into contact with infected people, drinking water from inadequately treated water supplies, and swimming in contaminated water can also spread E.coli.

The UKHSA, however, has said there was currently no evidence linking the outbreak to open farms, drinking water or swimming in contaminated sea, lakes or rivers.

How dangerous is E.Coli?

Some strains produce toxins that can make people very ill, such as Stec. People infected with Stec can suffer diarrhoea, and about 50% of cases have bloody diarrhoea.

Other symptoms include stomach cramps and fever. Symptoms can last up to two weeks in uncomplicated cases.

Some patients, mainly children, may develop haemolytic uraemic syndrome (HUS) which is a serious life-threatening condition resulting in kidney failure.

A small proportion of adults may develop a similar condition called thrombotic thrombocytopaenic purpura (TTP).

Some people can become infected but don't develop any symptoms.

What are medical professionals and the government saying?

Trish Mannes, incident director at UKHSA, said: “If you have diarrhoea and vomiting, you can take steps to avoid passing it on to family and friends.

“NHS.uk has information on what to do if you have symptoms and when to seek medical advice.

“Do not return to work, school or nursery until 48 hours after your symptoms have stopped.”

Jim McMenamin, Head of Health Protection (infection Services), Public Health Scotland, said: "To help stop infections like E. coli from spreading, we advise regular hand washing using soap and water, particularly after using the toilet and before preparing food.

"People should also use disinfectants to clean surfaces that may be contaminated. Anyone experiencing severe and sometimes bloody diarrhoea, stomach cramps, vomiting and fever should call their GP or 111 to seek advice."

People are advised to call NHS 111 or contact their GP surgery if they are worried about a baby under 12 months, a child stops breast or bottle feeding while they are ill, a child under five has signs of dehydration such as fewer wet nappies, and if older children or adults still have signs of dehydration after using oral rehydration sachets.

Help should also be sought if people are being sick and cannot keep fluid down, there is bloody diarrhoea or bleeding from the bottom, diarrhoea lasts more than seven days or vomiting for more than two days, the UKHSA said.

