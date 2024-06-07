Danish prime minister assaulted in Copenhagen

Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has been assaulted by a man on a square in the capital of Copenhagen, state news agency Ritzau reported on Friday.

Danish media said the attacker has been arrested.

There was no immediate word on how the assault happened or if Frederiksen was hurt in any way.

In a statement to ITV News' US partner CNN, Frederiksen's office said: "Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen was hit by a man Friday evening on Kultorvet [public square] in Copenhagen. The man was subsequently arrested.”

It added that the PM was "shocked by the incident," and did not clarify if she had been injured in the assault.

The reports gave no further details and it's unclear in what context the assault occurred and if it was in relation to a political event.

