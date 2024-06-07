The Netherlands has said it might withdraw from future Eurovision Song Contests after its act was disqualified this year.

Dutch broadcaster Avrotros has called for "structural adjustments" to the contest after singer Joost Klein was disqualified during the 2024 competition in Malmo.

Klein was stopped from participating in the final by the Eurovision Broadcast Union (EBU) over an "incident" where he was alleged to have made verbal threats to a female production worker.

The broadcaster said they will keep their participation "under consideration" until such adjustments are made.

The Dutch broadcaster says it “still (believes) that the disqualification” of Klein “was unnecessary and disproportionate” after Swedish Police Authority investigated the incident.

Eurovision organisers, the EBU, are investigating the singing competition and have appointed an independent expert to look into the contest, which was embroiled in controversy this year.

Eurovision 2024 proved to be one of the most controversial in its history, with pro-Palestine protests, calls for peace from participants, and jury resignations taking place before the final.

Large protests took place in the centre of Malmo ahead of Israel's participation with singer Eden Golan, who performed her song Hurricane to a mixed reaction from the audience.

The national broadcaster for Israel, Kan, claimed its delegation faced “an unprecedented display of hatred” from other countries and their entrants during the competition.

Israel was represented by Eden Golan, who came fifth in the contest, in the wake of the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza.

Israel's contestant Eden Golan Credit: AP

Kan was also criticised by contestants including Ireland’s Bambie Thug, who has been outspoken about their pro-Palestine views, and alleged that the Israeli broadcaster broke a rule and incited “violence” against them.

Bambie also criticised the EBU’s handling of its complaints.

Avrotros said it will “cooperate” with the EBU’s review but thinks “a broader, more in-depth, and truly independent investigation is needed”.

The broadcaster said it was not only referring to the events in Malmo and the EBU but also the wider role of the management, rules procedures and the appeals process in the “event of complaints”.

A previous statement from the EBU said: “The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) seeks to continuously improve its services and events.

“To further strengthen the Eurovision Song Contest, we have asked an independent expert to look at ESC 2024 in Malmo to share insights and learnings with the EBU’s governing bodies to support the continuous improvement of this global event.”

