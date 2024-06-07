Rishi Sunak has apologised for leaving D-Day commemorations in France early for an interview with ITV's Tonight.

The prime minister had been criticised for his decision to skip t he major international ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day on Thursday.

In a statement on X, formerly Twitter, he said: "The 80th anniversary of D-Day has been a profound moment to honour the brave men and women who put their lives on the line to protect our values, our freedom and our democracy. "This anniversary should be about those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. The last thing I want is for the commemorations to be overshadowed by politics. "I care deeply about veterans and have been honoured to represent the UK at a number of events in Portsmouth and France over the past two days and to meet those who fought so bravely. "After the conclusion of the British event in Normandy, I returned back to the UK. On reflection, it was a mistake not to stay in France longer - and I apologise."

