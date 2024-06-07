Leading representatives from seven political parties are battling it out in a live TV debate in a bid to convince the public that they deserve to lead the country.

Hot off the heels of Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer's debut head-to-head ITV showdown earlier this week, representatives from the Tories, Labour, the Lib Dems, the SNP, the Greens, Plaid Cymru and Reform UK are debating live on the BBC.

With less than four weeks until polling day, and after a disastrous day of optics for Mr Sunak after he left D-Day celebrations early on Thursday to attend an ITV interview, the first audience question focused on security.

Defence

Conservative Cabinet minister Penny Mordaunt admitted that the prime minister's decision to leave the D-Day 80th anniversary events early was “completely wrong”.

Ms Mordaunt, a former Royal Navy reservist, said: “What happened was completely wrong and the prime minister has rightly apologised for that - apologised to veterans, and apologised to all of us that he was representing all of us.

“I’m from Portsmouth, I have also been defence secretary and my wish is, at the end of this week, is that all of our veterans feel completely treasured."

Asked if she would have left D-Day commemorations early by BBC presenter Mishal Husain, Ms Mordaunt sidestepped the question. She replied: “I didn’t go to D-Day. I think what happened was very wrong, I think the prime minister has apologised for that.

“But what I also think is important is we honour their legacy, they fought for our freedom, and unless we are spending the right amount on defence we can’t honour that legacy.”

It didn't take long before Angela Rayner and Penny Mordaunt clashed over defence and taxes.

It was not long before Ms Mordaunt and Labour's deputy leader Angela Rayner clashed over their respective parties' plans for defence.

The Conservative Cabinet minister said it is "too late" for Labour to have any credibility on national security, insisting that Ms Rayner "voted to end our nuclear deterrent".

Ms Rayner said: "My brother served in Iraq, I won't be lectured on whether or not I'm absolutely committed to the security of our country."

"Well its surprising then that you're not better informed," clapped back Ms Mordaunt.

Reform UK's new leader Nigel Farage also took a swipe at Mr Sunak, calling him the "most unpatriotic" prime minister after he "deserted" veterans.

Ms Mordaunt said she didn't want this issue "to become a political football," but Mr Farage insisted "it already is because the veterans themselves are speaking out saying he’s let the country down.”

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn added: “We need to be standing with our veterans. We need to make sure that our military is fully funded and that we have more people serving, and that we look after them when they become veterans.”

He added: “A prime minister who puts his own political career before public service is no prime minister at all.

“A prime minister who puts his own political career before Normandy war veterans is no prime minister at all.

“So it’s incumbent upon all of us to do our national service and vote the Tories out of office.”

NHS and healthcare

The next question focused on the state of the NHS and health and social care at large across the UK.

A medical student sat in the audience asked the candidates how they can ensure that she will graduate into a functioning NHS.

Mr Flynn earned the first applause of the night after vowing medical students in an SNP-controlled Scotland wouldn't have to pay tuition fees. He added the NHS in Scotland has “record funding” and no strikes, unlike other parts of the UK.

He then received a round of applause when he added: “Given that you’re going to university to study medicine I think it’s also important to remind everyone in this audience the difference between the SNP and the Westminster parties.

“In an SNP-controlled Scotland you would not pay a single penny in tuition fees for your studies, what a difference that would make.”

Mr Flynn also claimed that under a Labour government “£18 billion of cuts are coming down the line” and that “all roads lead back to the Tories over issues within the NHS.

Ms Rayner insisted Labour will end the non-dom tax loophole to fund 40,000 new appointments every week, hitting out at the fact patients are often "on trolleys for hours on end not getting the care they need.”

"The non-dom is not going to close the £18 billion fiscal gap which the Institute for Fiscal Studies says exists," clapped back Mr Flynn.

“There is a conspiracy of silence between the Labour Party and the Conservative Party in relation to this.”

Mr Farage insisted: "Whether it’s Labour-run Wales or SNP-run Scotland or Conservative-run England, we all know that whilst you can get great care, the NHS isn’t working, you can’t get GP appointments things that we’ve all grown up taking for granted.”

Taxes

The focus turned next to the cost of living crisis and taxes, with Ms Mordaunt quickly alleging, again, that Labour will put up every working household's taxes by £2,000 per person - a claim that has been proven to be unfounded.

In a statement on Thursday, the Office for Statistics Regulation, which previously warned political parties to use figures appropriately during the campaign, investigated the claim and suggested the Conservatives had failed to make clear their calculations.

It came after a leaked letter from the top Treasury civil servant cast further doubt on the tax claim - but the prime minister and the Tories have continued to double down on the claim.

“We have got to cut people’s taxes and we have got to alleviate burdens on business," said Ms Mordaunt. "Angela Rayner and the Labour Party – Keir Starmer confirmed this earlier this week – they are going to put up your taxes by £2,000 per working household.”

Ms Rayner interrupts: “That is a lie.”

She shakes her head, adding: “Penny, your government have raised taxes to a record level in 70 years.”

Ms Mordaunt continued to raise her voice over Ms Rayner, before the Greens' co-leader Carla Denyer says: "Well that was terribly dignified wasn't it" earning a round of applause.

"Penny is talking about a cost of living crisis but you might more accurately describe it as an inequality crisis," she said adding that during the pandemic some people got wealthier in the pandemic while others struggled.

She insisted the UK could have a welfare economy that protects people and the environment with the Greens.

Ms Denyer also hit out at the "cruel two-child benefit cap" that both Labour and Conservatives have not vowed to scrap, winning another round of applause.

