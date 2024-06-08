Camilla: Charles won't slow down or do what he's told

King Charles is “doing fine” but “won’t slow down and won’t do what he’s told”, the Queen has told Jack Reacher novelist, Lee Child at a star-studded literary festival.

Camilla joined authors, actors and TV personalities at the Queen’s Reading Room Festival at Hampton Court Palace in Surrey on Saturday.

The 69-year-old thriller writer said Charles, "sounds to me like a typical husband," in response to the Queen's update.

The Queen joined the audience at the festival’s evening session in Base Court, which will include a performance by Miriam Margolyes and highlights from her one-woman show.

Ms Margolyes said she told Camilla “how much I love the King”, and the Queen promised to pass on the message. Author Sir Ian Rankin, best known for his Rubus books said the Queen told him that “her whole family were fans of my books”, when they spoke at the Queen’s Reading Room Literary Festival on Saturday evening.

Elif Shafak and Harlan Coben welcome the Queen to a reception at Hampton Court Palace Credit: Jordan Pettitt/PA

Charles has recently returned to public-facing duties while still receiving treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer.

The King’s appearance at a D-Day event in Portsmouth on Wednesday was his first public speech and most high-profile appearance since his cancer diagnosis.

He is expected to take part in the upcoming Trooping the Colour ceremony, but will inspect the soldiers from a carriage rather than on horseback, it is understood.

This is the Royal Rota - our weekly podcast about the royal family, with ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship and Producer Lizzie Robinson