Four Israeli hostages rescued from Gaza, says IDF

Four Israeli hostages were rescued alive in the central Gaza Strip, the Israeli Defence Forces announced on Saturday.

The rescued hostages are named as Noa Argamani, 25, Almog Meir Jan, 21, Andrey Kozlov, 27, and Shlomi Ziv, 40.

In a joint statement, the IDF, Israel Securities Authority (ISA) and Israel Police said the hostages were rescued "from two separate locations in the heart of Nuseirat."

"They are in good medical condition and have been transferred to the ‘Sheba’ Tel-HaShomer Medical Center for further medical examinations," the statement added.

"The security forces will continue to make every effort to bring the hostages home."

All four had been abducted by Hamas terrorists on October 7 from the Supernova music festival near the southern community of Re’im last year.

Hamas stormed into southern Israel, killing some 1,200 people and taking around 250 hostage.

The video of Noa abduction - on the back of a motorcycle - was among the first to surface.

The video shows two men on a motorcycle, with Noa on the back, with one arm outstretched and the other held down as she screamed: “Don’t kill me!”

In mid-January, Hamas released a video of her in captivity, in which she appeared gaunt and under duress, speaking about other hostages killed in airstrikes and frantically calling on Israel to bring her and others home.

This is a developing story...

