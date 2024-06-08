Four people have been taken to hospital after a 'malfunction' on a funfair ride during a festival in a south London park.

The incident happened at the Lambeth County Show in Brockwell Park on Saturday evening.

Paramedics cordoned off the area and the injured were taken to nearby hospitals.

Their condition is unknown. Police said all people have been rescued and there was no one trapped on the ride.

A Lambeth Council spokesperson said: “The incident was report at around 6.20pm today (June 8) and emergency services were quickly on the scene to treat four people who were injured.

“Paramedics and on-site teams cordoned off the area and those who were injured have been taken to nearby hospitals for further treatment.

“The situation is being closely monitored. The area around the ride is secure and the funfair has been closed.

“A thorough investigation is being conducted to determine the cause of the malfunction.

“Additional safety inspections are being carried out on all rides and attractions at the show

“We thank the emergency services for their swift response and dedication. The safety and well-being of our visitors remain our top priority.”

