The Labour party has agreed a manifesto that will rule out increases to income tax, VAT and national insurance, after its 'Clause V' meeting - attended by the shadow cabinet, national executive committee and union bosses.

Sources tell me it will not be a manifesto focused on "tax and spend" - but on reforms.

The only three tax rises set out will be those already announced - VAT on private schools, tax avoidance, and a windfall tax, I'm told.

Other policies that have been agreed are:

A new industrial strategy, national wealth fund and a publicly owned company called GB Energy

Rail nationalisation

Planning reforms and deregulation of the housing market

Protecting single sex spaces but also reforming the Gender Recognition Act to make it more 'humane' without going as far as self ID

And a package on workers' rights

Sources claimed it was agreed "unanimously" - but I'm told that Unite boss Sharon Graham said she could not endorse the final package on workers' rights or the transition on oil and gas (though she praised other sections including on steel).

At the end, however, there was no vote but the chair asked the room to applaud.

