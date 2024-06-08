More than 200 Palestinians killed in Israel's operation to free hostages, UN say

Hundreds of people, including babies and children, were killed during Israel's operation in Gaza to rescue four hostages abducted by Hamas.

The United Nations said more than 200 Palestinians were killed in the military operation to free the hostages a s explosions rocked the town of Nuserat , while another 100 were taken to Al-Aqsa hospital, the nearest functioning hospital to the strike.

Reporters from the Associated Press said they saw dozens of bodies being brought to the hospital, including a baby.

“My two cousins were killed, and two other cousins were seriously injured. They did not commit any sin. They were sitting at home,” one relative said.

Israel’s military said it had attacked “threats to our forces in the area,” adding that one commando died from his injuries during the operation to free the hostages taken at the Nova Supernova music festival during Hamas' attack on October 7.

On Saturday, Noa Argamani, 25; Almog Meir Jan, 21; Andrey Kozlov, 27; and Shlomi Ziv, 40, were rescued in a daytime operation in the heart of Nuseirat after 246 days in captivity.

But their rescue appears to have come at a heavy prize for Palestinians.

A surgeon at Al Aqsa said the hospital was struggling to treat the number of injured due to a lack of supplies and medical teams.

Saturday’s hostage recovery operation brought the total number of rescued captives to seven. Two were freed in February and one was freed in the aftermath of the October attack. Israeli troops have recovered the bodies of at least 16 hostages, according to the government.

International pressure is mounting on Israel to limit civilian bloodshed in its war in Gaza, which is entering its ninth month, with more than 36,700 Palestinians killed, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry, which does not distinguish between fighters and civilians.

A young girl injured in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip at al-Aqsa hospital. Credit: AP

Palestinians also face widespread hunger because fighting and Israeli restrictions have largely cut off the flow of aid.

But Israel continues to intensify operations across central Gaza, where the hostages were rescued. On Thursday, an Israeli airstrike hit a U.N.-run school compound in Nuseirat, killing over 33 people inside the school, including three women and nine children.

Israel said some 30 militants were inside and on Friday released the names of 17 it said were killed. However, only nine of those matched records from the hospital morgue. One of the alleged militants was an 8-year-old boy, according to hospital records.

Israel's military on Saturday asserted that “Hamas is a terror organization that often uses fake documents disguising terrorists as women or children.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know