Six regional airports in the UK will temporarily reintroduce restrictions on carrying liquids over 100ml, the Department for Transport (DfT) has said.

The change will come into effect from midnight on Sunday, and will affect passengers travelling from the following airports:

London City

Aberdeen Airport

Newcastle International Airport

Leeds Bradford Airport

London Southend Airport

Teesside International Airport

All of the airports have Next Generation Security Checkpoints (NGSC) in operation, which had allowed them to scrap the rule.

The high-tech CT scanners create a 3D image of what is inside passengers’ bags.

The 100ml rule was introduced in 2006 following a foiled terror plot to blow up planes flying from London to the US with home-made liquid bombs.

Most UK airports, including London Gatwick, Heathrow and Manchester, still have the restrictions on liquids in place as their new scanners are not yet in place.

A Department for Transport spokesperson said: “This temporary move is to enable further improvements to be made to the new checkpoint systems and will only affect a small number of passengers.

“For most passengers, security measures will remain unchanged.

“Passengers should continue to check security requirements with their departure airport before travelling.”

Airline passengers should “check with their airport what the rules are” on carrying liquids over 100ml, Transport Secretary Mark Harper said on Saturday amid confusion.

“The announcement we’ve made, which comes into force from midnight tonight, actually only affects six regional airports and about 6% of those travelling," he said.

“For most passengers actually the rules haven’t changed at all yet and won’t therefore change tonight. And people should just check with their airport what the rules are or the processes are at a particular airport.

“We’ve reintroduced that rule while updates and changes are made to the scanning equipment at airports to make sure we can continue delivering our world-leading levels of aviation security.

“It’s a temporary measure and we’ll set out when that can be reversed in due course.”

