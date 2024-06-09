Israel carried out a hostage rescue operation on Saturday, taking four to safety out of central Gaza in a heavy air and ground assault.

During the operation on the Nuseirat refugee camp , a t least 210 Palestinians, including women and children, were killed, a Gaza health official said.

Neighboring Egypt has condemned the attack “with the strongest terms”, with its foreign ministry calling it a “flagrant violation of all rules of international law.”

Neighboring Jordan also condemned it as a “brutal Israeli attack” that “reflects the systematic targeting of Palestinian civilians.”

None of the statements mentioned the rescue operation.

A young girl injured in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip at al-Aqsa hospital. Credit: AP

Bassem Naim, a senior Hamas official now based in Lebanon, told The Associated Press: "The horrific massacre committed today by Netanyahu and his fascist government against the Palestinian people in Gaza, which led to slaughter of 210 and more than 400 wounded so far - under the pretext of liberating those detained by the resistance - confirms what the resistance has said repeatedly: that Netanyahu doesn’t plan to reach an agreement to stop the war and free the captured Israelis peacefully."

Meanwhile, Israelis were jubilant hostages Noa Argamani, 26, Almog Meir Jan, 22, Andrey Kozlov, 27, and Shlomi Ziv, 41 were.

The hostages were taken at the Supernova music festival during Hamas' attack on October 7 and held for 246 days.

After they were rescued, they were taken by helicopter for medical checks and tearful reunions with loved ones.

Argamani had been one of the most widely recognized hostages after being taken, like the three others, from the Supernove music festival. The video of her abduction showed her seated between two men on a motorcycle as she screamed, “Don’t kill me!”

Noa Argamani was abducted during Hamas' incursion into Israel on October 7. Credit: Hostages and Missing Families Forum

In a message released by the government, Argamani told Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, w ho rushed to the hospital, that she was “very excited,” saying she hadn’t heard Hebrew in so long.

Netanyahu in a statement vowed to continue the fighting until all hostages are freed.

The operation was “daring in nature, planned brilliantly, and executed in an extraordinary fashion,” Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said.

Israel’s military said it had attacked “threats to our forces in the area,” adding that one commando died from his injuries during the operation to free the hostages.

Israel’s military spokesman, Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, told reporters that military intelligence determined some time ago that the hostages were being held in two apartments, about 200 meters away from each other, in the heart of the Nuseirat camp.

He said the forces had trained repeatedly on a model of the apartment buildings.

Hagari said the forces moved in simultaneously in broad daylight on both apartments, believing this ensured the best element of surprise.

But he said the rescuers came under heavy fire as they moved out, including from gunmen firing rocket-propelled grenades from within the neighborhood.

“A lot of fire was around us,” he said, adding that the military responded with heavy force, including from aircraft, to extract the rescuers and freed hostages.

Reporters from AP said they saw dozens of bodies being brought to the Al-Aqsa hospital, including a baby, while hospital workers told ITV News the situation was "catastrophic".

“My two cousins were killed, and two other cousins were seriously injured. They did not commit any sin. They were sitting at home,” one relative said.

International pressure is mounting on Israel to limit civilian bloodshed in its war in Gaza, which reached its eighth month on Friday with more than 36,700 Palestinians killed, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry, which does not distinguish between fighters and civilians.

