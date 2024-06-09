Lambeth Country Show reopens after four people injured on funfair ride

The country show where four people, including an 11-year-old girl, were injured when a funfair ride malfunctioned has reopened.

But all fairground rides at the Lambeth Country Show in Brockwell Park, south London, are shut and cordoned off.

A ride topped with a giant frog is among those which could be seen behind tall black fencing.

Signs saying “apologies for any inconvenience, this ride will not open today” have been pinned to wire fencing which circles the fairground area.

Disappointed visitors of all ages could be seen reading the sign and talking to a fairground worker, who told them all the rides are shut, before heading off to enjoy other attractions at the event.

The girl, a man and a woman in their 40s and a man aged in his 50s were taken to hospital on Saturday after what Lambeth Council described as “a serious incident” which involved “a malfunction on one of the funfair rides”.

