Dr Michael Mosley found dead, mayor says

Dr Michael Mosley has been found dead, the mayor of the Greek island of Symi said on Sunday.

In a press conference, Eleftherios Papakaloudoukas said Mosley has been found dead 10 meters away from the Agia Marina beach.

The mayor said that Mosley's body was spotted next to a fence, by a Greek TV crew that had hired a boat to film the area.

He added that Mosley most likely he died of heat stroke and exhaustion just a few meters before reaching a safer spot.

The news comes after a four-day search operation for the 67-year-old broadcaster, who first trained as a doctor before moving in to the world of broadcasting.

Emergency workers have been trying to locate Mosley ever since he disappeared during a walk to the centre of the island at about 1.30pm Greek time (11.30am BST) on Wednesday.

Many questioned how anyone could survive in the heat that topped 40C on the day Mosley disappeared.

Search for TV doctor Michael Mosley in Greece Credit: PA Graphics

Papakaloudoukas said the area where Mosley is believed to have travelled through is “difficult to pass” and is “only rocks”.

It is also populated by “loads” of snakes, he said

Mosley is credited with popularising the 5:2 diet, a form of intermittent fasting, through his book The Fast Diet.

He has also made a number of series for Channel 4, including one which looked at why the UK is losing its battle with obesity after 30 years of government schemes trying to tackle the issue.

The broadcaster hosts a Radio 4 podcast, titled Just One Thing, where he reveals tips to help improve your health.

He recorded a special edition of the show at the Hay Festival on May 25 with Professor Tanya Byron.

Mosley is married to Clare Bailey, who is also a doctor, health columnist and author, and has four children.

In a statement released on Saturday, his wife said the past few days had been “unbearable” and thanked all those involved in the effort to find her husband.

She said: “It has been three days since Michael left the beach to go for a walk. The longest and most unbearable days for myself and my children."

