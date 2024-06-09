Re-elected Indian PM Narendra Modi sworn in for historic third term

By Sanjay Jha, Head of News Operations (South Asia)

Narendra Modi was sworn in for his unprecedented third term as India's prime minister after securing a crucial alliance to gain a majority in parliament.

The grand ceremony, imbued with the weight of history and anticipation, marked a significant juncture in India's political landscape.

Addressing the nation during the oath-taking ceremony, Modi reiterated his solemn pledge to uphold the sovereignty and integrity of India, emphasising his commitment to govern in accordance with the constitution and the law.

"I will do right to all manner of people without fear or favour," he proclaimed, underscoring his dedication to serving the diverse populace of the nation.

In a departure from his previous terms, where his party enjoyed a clear majority, Modi's third tenure necessitated the formation of a coalition government, as his right-wing Bhartiya Janta Party fell short of securing an outright majority.

This compelled Modi to engage in rigorous negotiations with regional parties, forging alliances crucial to the formation of the government.

The swearing-in ceremony, held at the iconic Rashtrapati Bhavan, the official residence of the Indian president, was attended by a constellation of dignitaries, symbolising the breadth of India's diplomatic relationships.

Notably absent were representatives from Pakistan and China, underscoring the complexities of India's geopolitical dynamics.

The election that led to Modi's reappointment also witnessed a notable resurgence of the opposition, with the INDIA alliance, spearheaded by the Congress party, securing a substantial number of seats, presenting a formidable challenge to Modi's government.

Modi claims to have been sent from God to serve the people of India, but he did not do as well as he expected at this election. Credit: AP

As Modi embarks on his third term, speculation abounds regarding the concessions made to his coalition partners in exchange for their support.

Media reports suggest that key ministerial posts, including the pivotal position of Speaker of Parliament, are subjects of negotiation, highlighting the intricate web of alliances that underpin Indian politics.

Internationally, Modi's inauguration garnered attention, with leaders from neighbouring countries, including Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives, gracing the occasion.

Additionally, invitations extended to seven countries, including Seychelles, Mauritius, and Bhutan, underscored India's commitment to fostering regional cooperation and strengthening diplomatic ties.

Prime Minister Modi's personal outreach to leaders from these nations underscores the significance of regional partnerships in shaping India's foreign policy agenda.

As he embarks on his third term, Modi's leadership will be scrutinised both domestically and internationally, as he navigates the complex terrain of governance and diplomacy in the world's largest democracy.