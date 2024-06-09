Scotland and Liverpool great Alan Hansen seriously ill in hospital

Former Liverpool and Scotland defender Alan Hansen is seriously ill in hospital.

The club is providing support to the family of the 68-year-old, who retired in 1991 to start a successful career as a television pundit.

“The thoughts and support of everyone at Liverpool FC are with our legendary former captain Alan Hansen, who is currently seriously ill in hospital,” said a Liverpool statement.

“The club is currently in contact with Alan’s family to provide our support at this difficult time, and our thoughts, wishes and hopes are with Alan and all of the Hansen family.

“We will provide any further updates as we receive them in due course, and we request that the Hansen family’s privacy is respected at this time.”

Alan Hansen became known to a new generation of football fans as a pundit on Match of the Day, alongside Gary Lineker. Credit: PA

Hansen joined Liverpool from Partick Thistle in 1977 and won three European Cups, eight league titles, two FA Cups and three League Cups in 620 appearances for the Anfield side.

Hansen’s former Match of the Day colleague Gary Lineker wrote on X: “Horrendous news. Thoughts are with Alan, Janet and all the family.”

The BBC’s Match of the Day account said: “The thoughts and prayers of everyone at Match of the Day are with Alan and his family at this difficult time.”

