'A manifesto to save the NHS': What are the Lib Dems' key election policies?

The big question is how will the Lib Dems pay for their policies? ITV News' John Ray explains

Health and social care reform is "at the heart" of the Lib Dems' General Election manifesto, Sir Ed Davey has said, as he pledged to "transform" British politics.

The Lib Dems leader, who has become somewhat of a social media phenomenon during the campaign trail for his comic stunts, has set out his party's plans should they get into power.

Titled, For A Fair Deal, the 116-page long party manifesto insists "the Conservatives have got to go" and that "we have shown that it is the Liberal Democrats who can get them out.”

Sir Ed, who has openly spoken about the challenges of being a lifelong carer for his late mother and now his disabled teenage son, said his party would "fix the care crisis" and "repair the terrible damage the Conservatives have done over so many years" to the NHS and social care sector.

Fighting his first election as Lib Dem leader with hopes to increase his party's representation in the House of Commons, Sir Ed also pledged to end "the scandal" of sewage being dumped into Britain's waters and long-term plans to improve the cost of living.

What are the Lib Dems' key pledges?

'A manifesto to save the NHS' and give carers a 'fair deal'

Sir Ed said health and social care is at the heart of his party's manifesto.

He has pledged to introduce free personal care for elderly and disabled adults and overhaul the "broken" Carer's Allowance system to make sure unpaid family carers also receive support.

There is also a pledge to fill more than 150,000 vacancies in social care. The party also wants to give unpaid carers a right to paid carers’ leave from work and a statutory guarantee of regular respite breaks.

The manifesto also includes expanding access to carers’ allowance, and pledges to stop pursuing anyone who has been overpaid the benefit in the past.

The Lib Dems' leader has drawn praise for his vulnerability and openness in sharing his personal experiences caring first for his late mother who died of cancer when he was teenager following the death of his father, and now, for his disabled son.

“Caring has been in the shadows for far too long, and I’m proud that as a party we have brought it into the light," he said at the party’s manifesto launch in central London.

“Like so many people my caring story started young, I was nine when my mum was diagnosed with breast cancer, my dad had died when I was four, taken from us just a few months after being diagnosed with a cancer called Hodgkin Lymphoma.”

“I never called myself a young carer, I never thought of myself that way, I was just looking after my mum, because she needed it and I loved her," he added.

“The truth is unless we properly value care, unless we properly support carers, we will never be able to fix the crisis in our NHS or get our economy back on track."

On health, the Lib Dem manifesto promises everyone in England “the right to see a GP within seven days, or within 24 hours if they urgently need to, with 8,000 more GPs to deliver on it”.

The announcement was trailed by the party in advance of the manifesto launch as part of a £9.4 billion package for the NHS and social care in England, paid for by hiking taxes for banks and closing finance loopholes used by the super-rich.

The Liberal Democrats also want to guarantee access to NHS dentistry for those in need of urgent care, and they promise to implement the recommendations of the Infected Blood Inquiry in full, including “full and fair compensation to all victims of the scandal in a timely and transparent manner”.

Improved mental health access is also part of the party’s offer, with mental health hubs for young people proposed for “every community”.

An end to 'the sewage dumping scandal'

Sewage is the party's headline pledge from its Natural Environment manifesto chapter.

It reads: “We will end the sewage scandal by transforming water companies into public benefit companies, banning bonuses for water bosses until discharges and leaks end, and replacing Ofwat with a tough new regulator with powers to prevent sewage dumps.”

The sewage policy features 11 bullet points and brands the issue of polluted rivers, waterways and beaches a “national scandal”.

According to party proposals, legally binding targets to prevent sewage dumping into bathing waters and highly sensitive natures sites would come into force by 2030.

Local environmental groups would get a seat on the boards of water companies under the Liberal Democrats.

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey has pledged action over what he called the ‘sewage scandal’ in British waterways Credit: Aaron Chown/PA

A new environmental rights Act could recognise “everyone’s human right to a healthy environment and guaranteeing access to environmental justice”, according to the Liberal Democrats’ election manifesto.

Liberal Democrat MPs would be able to propose legislation from the backbenches, even if they are unable to form a government after the General Election.

The party has also pledged to protect at least 30% of land and sea areas by 2030 “for nature recovery” and demand a 100% “biodiversity net gain” from housebuilders with large projects.

Scrap first-past-the-post

The Lib Dems insist the current voting system of first-past-the-post "distorts" democracy and leaves the public unable to hold those in power properly to account.

"Our policies to transform the nature of British politics itself, ending first-past-the-post and replacing it with fair votes with proportional representation," Sir Ed said.

“Getting big money out of politics with a cap on donations to political parties, shifting power out of the centre.”

