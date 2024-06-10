Apple has unveiled its plans to bring generative AI tools to its products, promising to make tools “personal” to users.

'The company also announced a partnership with OpenAI to integrate ChatGPT into the iPhone and other devices.

The US tech giant announced what it is calling Apple Intelligence, a new AI-powered system running across its platforms and devices that can solve users’ problems and respond to prompts, and is also able to create new text and images.

It comes in the wake of many of the firm’s biggest rivals, including Google and Microsoft, rolling out generative AI powered assistants to help users with everyday tasks.

Apple Intelligence has been pitched as more “personal”, with the company saying it is “grounded in the things that make you, you” to help users complete tasks “in a way that works for you”.

Apple said the system would be able to take information from across apps such as Maps, Mail and Messages to help with scheduling and planning, offer rewrites, summaries and proofreads of text and create new images based on prompts or ideas from users – already common in generative AI tools available elsewhere.

But in a further attempt to stand out in the crowded AI assistant field, Apple said its system would be rooted in privacy, carrying out most processes on-device and without the need for external compute from servers, but said that where it was necessary to get additional server power, it would do so through a new procedure called private cloud compute, which would use private, secure servers that would protect user data and not be widely accessible.

In addition to revamping its own virtual assistant, Siri, with Apple Intelligence, the tech giant confirmed it was also partnering with OpenAI, the makers of ChatGPT, with the popular chatbot being integrated into the iPhone, iPad and Mac computers.

The system will also include a new emoji creation tool, called Genmoji, that will allow users to create their own emoji based on people and other themes, as well as image creation tools and apps to allow users to generate original images based on text inputs.

Apple chief executive Tim Cook said: “Apple Intelligence will transform what users can do with our products – and what our products can do for our users.

“Our unique approach combines generative AI with a user’s personal context to deliver truly helpful intelligence.

“And it can access that information in a completely private and secure way to help users do the things that matter most to them."

