Combined flu and Covid vaccine could be offered on the NHS this year

A combined flu and Covid vaccine could be approved by regulators this year, with the possibility of it being rolled out on the NHS.

The jab from Moderna provokes a higher immune response than separate single jabs, according to new data from the firm.

The combination means people would only need one jab rather than two, as is currently the case, to give them full protection against Covid-19 and flu.

Stephane Bancel, chief executive of Moderna, said combination vaccines have the potential to "reduce the burden of respiratory viruses on health systems and pharmacies".

They would also offer people more convenient vaccination options that could improve compliance and provide stronger protection from seasonal illnesses, the company said.

“Moderna is the only company with a positive phase 3 flu and Covid combination vaccine.

“Building on the momentum of positive phase 3 data across our respiratory portfolio, we continue to address significant unmet medical needs and advance public health.”

At the moment, Moderna’s Spikevax vaccine for Covid-19 is used in the NHS booster programmes, alongside Pfizer/BioNTech’s Comirnaty.

A newer version of Spikevax has been created and tested by Moderna which includes a dose of flu vaccine.

