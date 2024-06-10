Dr Michael Mosley may have died shortly after becoming unwell while walking on the Greek island of Symi, police have said.

According to sources, the coroner ruled out foul play, saying they did not detect damage to any organs or elsewhere on Dr Mosley's body during a post-mortem and ruled out any criminal action.

The 67-year-old is believed to have died around 4pm local time on Wednesday, the day he went missing, Greek police spokeswoman Konstantia Dimoglidou told CNN.

“It has emerged there are no injuries that can be linked to a criminal act,” reported Greece’s public broadcaster, ERT.

Tributes have been pouring in for Dr Mosley from his loved ones and fans of his science programmes and films, with friends and colleagues praising him for innovating the world of science and health broadcasting.

Dr Mosley went missing after leaving his wife and friends at Agios Nikolaos beach on Wednesday.

His widow said he appeared to have undertaken an "incredible climb, took the wrong route and collapsed where he couldn’t be easily seen" by emergency search teams.

Dr Mosley first trained as a doctor in London before moving into the world of media, becoming a presenter, documentary maker, author and columnist.

Dr Mosley’s four children joined their mother, a GP and cookery book writer, on Symi earlier this week to help with the search effort.

His body was discovered around mid-morning on Sunday beneath a fence that runs around a bar on Agia Marina beach, which is surrounded by hilly, rocky terrain.

