The rise of the far-right in EU elections over the weekend prompted President Emmanuel Macron to call the snap election, despite his term not being set to end until 2027

French President Emmanuel Macron has dissolved the National Assembly and called new parliamentary elections after a defeat in a European vote.

In an address to the nation from the Elysee presidential palace, Mr Macron said: “I’ve decided to give you back the choice of our parliamentary future through the vote. I am therefore dissolving the National Assembly.”

The vote will take place in two rounds on June 30 and July 7, he said.

Marine Le Pen’s anti-immigration, nationalist party was estimated to get around 31%-32% of the votes, a historic result more than double the share of Mr Macron’s Renaissance party, which was projected to reach around 15%.

Ms Le Pen, who heads the National Rally group at the National Assembly, “welcomed” Macron’s move.

’We’re ready for it,” Ms Le Pen said. She was the runner-up to Mr Macron in the last two presidential elections. “We’re ready to exercise power if the French people place their trust in us in these future legislative elections.

Mr Macron himself wasn’t a candidate in the EU elections and his term as president still runs for three more years.

He said the decision was “serious” but showed his “confidence in our democracy, in letting the sovereign people have their say.”

“In the next few days, I’ll be saying what I think is the right direction for the nation. I’ve heard your message, your concerns, and I won’t leave them unanswered,” he said.

ITV News Political Editor Robert Peston said: "This is remarkable. President Macron is taking the huge political risk of dissolving the French Parliament and calling a general election because he wishes to challenge the rise of the “far right” Rassemblement National, and settle the debate about his country’s political future.

"It is quite literally the opposite of what is happening in the UK, where it is Farage who chose to take the fight to Sunak rather than vice versa."

France is electing 81 members of the European Parliament.

