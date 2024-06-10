Labour focuses on childcare while Tories look to recruit more police officers

Play Brightcove video

The Liberal Democrats are expected to unveil their manifesto later on Monday

Labour has set out plans to convert unused primary school classrooms into nurseries to create 100,000 extra childcare places in England, while the Conservatives will focus on plans to recruit an extra 8,000 neighbourhood police officers.

Sir Keir Starmer said a shortage of provision had held children back and stifled parents’ ability to pursue careers.

But he is likely to face questions about whether spare capacity in state schools could end up being filled by pupils forced to leave private schools by Labour’s plan to extend VAT to the sector.

Mr Sunak has largely avoided the media over the weekend following the backlash from his decision to leave D-Day events early on Thursday.

As well as further questions about D-Day he may also be asked about party chairman Richard Holden’s extraordinary interview on Sunday which was cut short when Sky journalist Jon Craig hit out as his “ridiculous” refusal to answer questions about how he landed the position as candidate in the relatively safe Basildon and Billericay seat.

Sir Ed Davey’s party will put a £9 billion-a-year pledge to transform England’s health and care system at the heart of its pitch to voters.

The Lib Dems have focused their campaigning efforts in the so-called blue wall of Tory-held seats and the policy document is aimed at reassuring them that income tax, national insurance and VAT will not rise.

But the health plan will involve raking in an extra £5 billion by tightening capital gains tax rules for the wealthiest 0.1% and hitting the banks with a £4 billion tax bill.

Sir Ed said the Tory handling of the NHS had been a “national scandal”.

