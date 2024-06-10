Man charged with voyeurism offence at Taylor Swift concert in Edinburgh

A 64-year-old man has been charged with alleged voyeurism at one of Taylor Swift's concerts in Edinburgh.

According to Police Scotland, the man was arrested and charged in connection with a voyeurism offence during the singer's concert at Murrayfield Stadium on Saturday.

Superintendent David Happs said: “A 64-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with a voyeurism offence committed within Murrayfield during the event on Saturday June 8.

“He was released on an undertaking to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date.”

Taylor Swift's three performances in Edinburgh marked the beginning of the UK leg of her international tour, which kicked off in the US state of Arizona on March 17 2023.

A crowd of almost 73,000 people came to each of the Murrayfield dates. After the shows, she said the gigs were the highest attended stadium concerts in Scottish history.

The American singer thanked fans at the three sold-out performances, saying they "blew her away".

