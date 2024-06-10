Prince William has paid a visit to the England Men's football team ahead of their journey to Germany to compete in the UEFA Euro 2024 tournament.

He shared some words of encouragement - some which were passed on from the young Prince Louis, who advised them to "eat twice the amount you would normally eat".

The Prince of Wales then went on to praise the players for their performances in the lead-up to the tournament.

"I've seen every single one of you play this season. You've all done amazingly well.

"I really feel you're all a unit. You fight for each other, you play for each other and you really care about putting that shirt on."

Prince William, president of the FA, travelled to St George’s Park, England’s national football centre in Burton upon Trent to meet the squad and head coach Gareth Southgate.

He presented all 26 players with their shirts for the tournament, and spoke with Gareth Southgate about the team's preparations so far.

England were beaten 1-0 by Iceland in their final warm-up friendly on Friday, ahead of their Group C opener against Serbia on Sunday.

Jack Grealish, James Maddison and Harry Maguire were among those to be cut from England’s final squad in an announcement on Thursday.

Schoolchildren from across the Midlands were invited to St George’s Park to attend a festival of football featuring friendly fixtures to mark England’s send-off.

Prince William and Gareth Southgate were set to drop in to watch the matches and meet some of the youngsters taking part.

The Prince of Wales is an Aston Villa fan who often takes his son Prince George to see games.

The England Men’s team reached the final of Euro 2020 only to lose on penalties to Italy, while they were eliminated by France in the quarter-finals of the 2022 World Cup.

The UEFA Euro 2024 tournament begins in Germany on Friday.

