Investigators are piecing together what happened to Dr Michael Mosley as tributes pour in from across the UK, Good Morning Britain Correspondent Richard Gaisford reports

Dr Michael Mosley has been called a "national treasure" by colleagues as more details emerge about his death while on holiday in Greece.

His wife Dr Clare Bailey Mosley confirmed a body discovered on Sunday morning in a rocky area near Agia Marina beach on the Greek island of Symi was that of her husband, describing the loss as "devastating".

According to reports, footage found by a beach bar at Agia Marina shows what appears to be the TV doctor making his way down a rocky slope close to a fence before he falls out of view.

His widow said the 67-year-old, who went missing after leaving his wife and friends at Agios Nikolaos beach on Wednesday, appeared to have undertaken an "incredible climb, took the wrong route and collapsed where he couldn’t be easily seen" by emergency search teams.

An initial examination by a coroner has ruled out foul play but further tests are due to be carried out on the father-of-four in Rhodes to confirm a cause of death.

The news has sparked an outpouring of grief from his loved ones and fans of his science programmes and films, with friends and colleagues praising him for innovating the world of science and health broadcasting.

Dr Michael Mosley with his wife Clare. Credit: PA

Chris van Tulleken, his co-presenter on BBC series Trust Me, I’m A Doctor, hailed Mosley as “one of the most important broadcasters of the last few decades” as he paid tribute.

"Michael wasn’t just a rock solid friend, he was an incredibly generous human to everyone he worked with," Van Tulleken wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

He also sent his love to Mosley’s family while praising his widow Clare, describing their joint-live show which he saw last month as "funny, informative, scientific, warm and centred around family."

Dr Saleyha Ahsan, who also presented on Trust Me, I’m A Doctor, described him as "a national treasure" and a "hugely talented" man who had an ability to explain complex science in an accessible way to everyone.

Mimi Spencer, who co-wrote The Fast Diet with Mosley, praised him as an "immediately likeable, genuinely funny" person who had an "innate enthusiasm about life," while physicist and TV presenter Brian Cox said he was a "mentor" to many of those starting out within science broadcasting.

Dr Michael Mosley was a well know presenter and author. Credit: PA

Mosley first trained as a doctor in London before moving into the world of media, becoming a presenter, documentary maker, author and columnist.

Mosley’s four children joined their mother, a GP and cookery book writer, on Symi earlier this week to help with the search effort.

His body was discovered around mid-morning on Sunday beneath a fence that runs around a bar on Agia Marina beach, which is surrounded by hilly, rocky terrain.

Police arrived at Agia Marina around 20 minutes after the body was discovered about 90 metres from the coastline, with firefighters later arriving just after 2pm local time to take the body away from the island on a boat.

On Saturday, an emergency services helicopter spent hours flying across the mountainous search site on Symi between Pedi bay and Agia Marina, and hovered over the spot where the body was later found.

Agia Marina bar manager Ilias Tsavaris, 38, first saw the body alongside journalists after the island’s mayor “saw something” by the fence of the bar and alerted staff.

The search effort had been widespread, operating in dangerous conditions and high temperatures, and included police, firefighters with drones, Greek Red Cross workers, divers, a search dog and a helicopter.

Greek authorities shifted their focus on Saturday after CCTV footage from a house at the edge of a small marina in Pedi showed the presenter walking towards a mountainous path at about 2pm local time on Wednesday.

