UN Security Council approves US proposal for Gaza ceasefire

The United Nations Security Council has passed a resolution vote on the US proposal for a permanent ceasefire and release of hostages in Gaza.

The Security Council welcomed a ceasefire proposal that the US says Israel has accepted, which was adopted with 14 votes for, zero against. Russia abstained.

It calls on Hamas to accept a three-phase plan. However, whether the two parties actually agree to plans is another matter.

Leaders of Hamas have said that any deal must lead to a permanent ceasefire, a full Israeli withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, and a "serious exchange deal" between Gaza-held hostages and Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met rescue of Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s on Monday, urging his government to approve the ceasefire proposal.

Four Israeli hostages were rescued on Saturday, but the military operation is thought to have cost the lives of 274 Palestinians. Mr Netanyahu vowed Israel would carrying on fighting in the war that started with Hamas' October 7 attack in the wake of the operation.

What is the three-phase proposal mooted by the US?

President Joe Biden announced the proposal on May 31, saying it would begin with an initial six-month cease-fire with the release of hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from populated areas in Gaza and the return of Palestinian civilians to all areas in the territory.

Phase one also requires the safe distribution of humanitarian assistance “at scale throughout the Gaza Strip,” which Biden said would lead to 600 trucks with aid entering Gaza every day.

In phase two, the draft resolution says that with the agreement of Israel and Hamas, “a permanent end to hostilities, in exchange for the release of all other hostages still in Gaza, and a full withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza” will take place.

Phase three would launch “a major multi-year reconstruction plan for Gaza and the return of the remains of any deceased hostages still in Gaza to their families.”

US deputy ambassador Robert Wood told reporters earlier on Monday that the United States wanted all 15 Security Council members to support what he described as “the best, most realistic opportunity to bring at least a temporary halt to this war.”

The resolution rejects any attempt to change Gaza’s territory or demography, or reduce its size, but drops wording that specifically mentioned the reduction by officially or unofficially establishing “so-called buffer zones.”

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives at Ben Gurion airport near Tel Avi. Credit: AP

It reiterates the Security Council’s “unwavering commitment to achieving the vision of a negotiated two-state solution where two democratic states, Israel and Palestine, live side by side in peace within secure and recognised borders.”

And it stresses “the importance of unifying the Gaza Strip with the West Bank under the Palestinian Authority.”

This is something Mr Netanyahu’s right-wing government has not agreed to.

Benny Gantz resigned from Israel's three-man war cabinet on Monday, accusing Mr Netanyahu of mismanaging the war, leaving the unity government on shaky ground.

While the move does not immediately pose a threat to Mr Netanyahu, who still controls a majority coalition in parliament, it will force him to become heavily reliant on far-right allies who oppose the latest US-backed ceasefire proposal and want to press ahead with the war.

Mr Gantz said: "Unfortunately, Netanyahu is preventing us from achieving true victory, which is the justification for the painful and ongoing price."

He added that Mr Netanyahu was "making empty promises," and the country needs to take a different direction as he expects the fighting to continue for years to come.

