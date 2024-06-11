England players signed autographs and took pictures with supporters on Tuesday as part of an open training session held days before the Three Lions kick off their Euros campaign.

All 26 members of England's squad took part in the session at the Ernst-Abbe-Sportfeld arena, in the city of Jena, east Germany.

The session, which was livestreamed, provided an opportunity for supporters to get a close-up look at Gareth Southgate's squad ahead of England's opening game of the 2024 European Championship.

England supporters at the open training session. Credit: PA

In attendance, alongside members of the media, were around 500 local schoolchildren, who cheered for their favourite players, including Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham.

The session saw members of the England squad participate in head tennis matches and small-sided games, with Southgate himself taking on officiating duties during the former.

After the session was over, the Three Lions met with those in attendance, signing autographs and taking pictures.

England's Jarrod Bowen (centre) battles for the ball with teammates during a small-sided game. Credit: PA

England play Serbia at Schalke 04's Veltins-Arena on Sunday, before rounding off their group-stage with fixtures against Denmark and Slovenia.

England arrived in Germany on Monday, days after Southgate announced that Manchester City winger Jack Grealish and Manchester United defender Harry Maguire were among the names to be cut from England's final Euros squad.

Earlier on Tuesday, Southgate revealed this summer's Euros could be his last major tournament in charge of England, were he to not to end it with a winner's medal.

He told German publication Bild: "If we don't win, I probably won't be here anymore. Then it might be the last chance."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…