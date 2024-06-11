General Election: Rishi Sunak unveils Conservatives' manifesto

Watch Rishi Sunak launch the Conservatives' party manifesto live

Rishi Sunak is unveiling the Conservatives' General Election manifesto, as he seeks to boost his party's chances after a damaging few days following his disappearance at D-Day commemorations.

The prime minister’s offer looks set to include promises to cut national insurance again to 6%, and scrap capital gains tax for landlords who sell properties to their tenants.

Drawing on the legacy of Margaret Thatcher, he will seek to pitch the Tories as the party of “sound money” and draw dividing lines with Labour over reducing the burden for “earners, parents and pensioners”.

Work and Pensions Secretary Mel Stride said ahead of the launch in Silverstone of the policy document on Tuesday that the Conservatives are “not going to stop” cutting taxes.

Subscribe free to our Election Briefing newsletter here for exclusive and original campaign coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox at 5pm every weekday

Labour - who will launch its manifesto on Thursday - has predicted the Tory manifesto will be the “most expensive panic attack in history”.

Sir Keir Starmer this morning attacked the Tories, accusing them of producing a manifesto that resembled that of his predecessor, Jeremy Corbyn, "where anything you want can go in it".

He said: "This is coming from the party that's put tax to the highest level since, you know, for 70 years.

"And they're building this sort of Jeremy Corbyn-style manifesto where anything you want can go in it. None of it is costed.

"It's a recipe for more of the same."

Have you heard our new podcast Talking Politics? Every day in the run-up to the election Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda…