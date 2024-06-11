Objects thrown at Reform UK leader Nigel Farage while on the campaign trail

A man has been arrested after objects were thrown at Nigel Farage in Barnsley.

The Reform UK leader was stood on the top deck of his campaign bus when he narrowly missed by the objects thrown from the ground.

South Yorkshire Police said: “We have arrested a 28-year-old man on suspicion of public order offences following disorder in Barnsley town centre today.

“It is believed that the man threw objects from a nearby construction area.

“A suspect was quickly detained and remains in police custody.”

Police officers escort a person after he threw a cup towards Reform UK leader Nigel Farage on the Reform UK campaign bus. Credit: PA

Videos showed an object flying towards Mr Farage and him ducking in response.

A man in a red hoodie could be seen shouting from a work site below, before reaching into a bucket and throwing something else, which also missed.

Workmen appeared to then haul the man from the site and he ran off, before police officers tackled him.

Cameras surround Reform UK leader Nigel Farage as he makes a speech on the campaign bus in Barnsley. Credit: PA

Mr Farage thanked South Yorkshire Police on X, formerly Twitter, for their response to the incident.

“I will not be bullied or cowed by a violent left-wing mob who hate our country,” Mr Farage wrote.

The politician shared a video which showed a man in a red jacket throwing objects from a building site before being detained by police.

The attack comes just days after a woman was arrested on suspicion of assault after throwing a milkshake at Nigel Farage following a rally in Clacton-on-Sea.

Mr Farage told ITV News the moment he was struck in the face with a drink was "quite frightening".

A video later shared on his official X page showed Mr Farage making light of the situation, as he held onto what appeared to be a milkshake.

During the clip, he says: "My milkshake brings all the people to the rally."

Nigel Farage's campaign stop in central Barnsley was met by protestors.

One group could be heard chanting: “Fascists out out out!”, while supporters of Mr Farage chanted: “Reform! Reform! Reform!”.

Mr Farage opted to record a campaign video in front of the Labour candidate's office in Barnsley, with the area traditionally having been a Labour stronghold.

