Portrait of King Charles vandalised by animal rights group

An animal rights activist group have defaced the King's first official portrait since his coronation.

T wo men from Animal Rising were seen pasting an image of Wallace from animated series Wallace and Gromit over the King's face, along with a speech bubble which read: "No cheese gromit, look at all this cruelty on RSPCA farms!".

In a post on X, the organisation said: " King Charles, Patron of the RSPCA should ask them to drop the Assured Scheme."

The portrait, by British artist Jonathan Yeo, was commissioned in 2020 to celebrate the then Prince of Wales’s 50 years as a member of The Drapers’ Company in 2022.

It was unveiled on May 14 at Buckingham Palace, and depicts Charles wearing the uniform of the Welsh Guards, of which he was made Regimental Colonel in 1975.

English art dealer Philip Mould said it is the “most progressive formal royal portrait” created for a “very long time”.

The portrait has been on public display since May 16 and was due to be removed on Friday.

Animal Rising describes itself as a non-violent, people-powered organisation working towards a sustainable future where humanity shares a positive relationship with animals and nature.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...