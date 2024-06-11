Rishi Sunak says he went without 'Sky TV' as a child

Play Brightcove video

Rishi Sunak has told ITV's Tonight programme that his parents sacrificed "lots of things" when he was a child, including satellite TV.

Speaking to Paul Brand as part of a series of interviews with party leaders in the run up to the General Election, the prime minister was asked about his wealth and whether there was one thing he had ever gone without.

"My family emigrated here with very little. I was raised with the values of hard work" he said.

"I went without lots of things because my parents wanted to put everything into our education" he added.

When pressed for an example of something he had gone without, he said, "There are all sorts of things that I wanted as a kid that I couldn't have, famously Sky TV! That was something that we never had growing up."

Mr Sunak insisted that despite being wealthier than the King, he was able to understand voters' concerns by speaking to them and introducing policies like the furlough scheme during Covid-19 to help support people less financially secure than himself.

The prime minister was speaking shortly after returning from Normandy last Thursday, where he cut short his attendance at D-Day commemorations, leaving former Prime Minister Lord Cameron to stand in whilst he returned to the campaign trail.

ITV's Tonight programme was offered an interview slot for Thursday afternoon, with no alternative time slot provided.

As he arrived, Mr Sunak said: "Sorry to have kept you. It all just ran over. It was incredible, but it all just ran over, everything."

"I haven't seen President Biden's remarks" the prime minister added, but insisted that he had met lots of British veterans in attendance in Normandy.

"I spoke to almost everyone that was there, I hope", he said.

On the Conservative government's record in office, the prime minister was asked what had improved under 14 years.

In January, a YouGov poll found that 75% of people thought the country was in a worse state than when the Conservatives first came into power in 2010.

"Well it's been very difficult for the last few years" he said.

"Just a few years ago, the Conservatives won a general election, people thought the Conservatives were doing a good job, otherwise they wouldn't have re-elected them.

"But what has happened in the last few years is we've been hit by two once-in-a-century crises. A pandemic, which we hadn't seen before, and then an energy crisis as Russia invaded Ukraine."

He pointed to education as something he believes has improved over the past 14 years.

"I am proud of the progress that the Conservatives have made. I'll take one example, which is education.

"Because of the reforms that were implemented, English schools are now the best in the UK and they've risen in international rankings by leaps and bounds. English school children are now the best readers in the Western world."

On immigration, the prime minister insisted that he has wanted to bring the number of arrivals to Britain down since his first day in office, denying that his immigration policies were in reaction to the electoral threat of the Reform UK party.

"It's too high. Immigration that is too high puts pressure on public services. That's not right. But also illegal migration is simply unfair."

When asked what he thought of Reform UK's leader, Nigel Farage, he answered: "I've got respect for Nigel but... at the end of the day one of two people is going to be prime minister... It's right that he's highlighted migration as an issue...I really don't know him Paul, I think I've met him once in my life."

Mr Sunak insisted that he did not feel intimidated by Mr Farage and said a vote for anyone other than the Conservatives would "put Keir Starmer in office".

The full programme, The Leaders Interviews: Rishi Sunak - Tonight, will air at 7pm on Wednesday , June 12.

