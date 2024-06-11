Play Brightcove video

Watch the moment a stranded kite surfer is airlifted to safety from a beach in California (Credit: X / @CALFIRECZU)

A kite surfer who became stranded on a beach in California was rescued by authorities after a private helicopter spotted a mayday call he created by using rocks to spell out the word "HELP".

The surfer was airlifted to safety from a beach south of Davenport Landing as part of a multi-agency response.

He did not require medical attention, according to authorities.

