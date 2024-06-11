Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has launched the Conservative Party's manifesto for the General Election.

Mr Sunak unveiled a raft of policies, including tax cuts and plans to build more than 1.5 million homes, as part of the event at Silverstone motor racing circuit, in Northamptonshire.

Here, ITV News explains the key takeaways to emerge from the Tory manifesto launch.

F1 and Brad Pitt

The prime minister opened his speech at the home of the British Grand Prix by remarking there is “nowhere better in fact to mark the fact that our economy has truly turned a corner”.

He hailed Formula 1 as a "great example of all our strengths coming together", saying: "Our technological know-how, our innovative advanced manufacturing capability and the skill of our workforce - 25,000 engineers and apprentices are involved in this industry."

Mr Sunak also name-checked Hollywood actor Brad Pitt - who is currently filming at Silverstone - saying: "As nice as it would be for Brad Pitt to turn up at our manifesto launch, he’s currently filming just outside with a brilliant British crew, one of the many UK-based productions taking place thanks to our support and tax cuts to the creative sector."

Watch Rishi Sunak's opening remarks as he unveiled the Conservative Party's manifesto for the General Election

Tax cuts

Mr Sunak unveiled a manifesto that commits to a third 2p reduction as part of a drive to eliminate national insurance altogether to end the double taxation on workers, who are already liable for income tax.

The Tories also promised to abolish the main rate of self-employed national insurance entirely by the end of the Parliament.

Additionally, the manifesto commits to cutting employee national insurance to 6% by April 2027 at an estimated cost of £10.3 billion in 2029/30.

On top of the already implemented cuts, the manifesto said it would amount to a total tax reduction of £1,350 for the average worker on £35,000.

Mr Sunak also confirmed previous plans not to increase income tax or VAT rates.

'We will keep cutting taxes in the coming years'

Labour criticism

The prime minister was repeatedly critical of Sir Keir Starmer's Labour Party throughout his speech.

He remarked the Conservatives "unlike Labour" is a party that "believes in sound money", when discussing tax cuts.

Mr Sunak also said that "Labour have no answer to this question" after promising that his party would halve migration.

In another reference to Brad Pitt, the prime minister compared Labour with the film Fight Club, saying: "Now I know Labour have been taking inspiration from one of Brad Pitt's most famous films, the first rule of Labour tax rises is that you don't talk about tax rises."

Immigration

One of the key announcements from the manifesto concerned immigration, with Mr Sunak's party outlining plans to introduce a legal cap on migration to ensure “numbers will fall every year”.

The manifesto stated the Conservatives want to “work with other countries to rewrite asylum treaties to make them fit for the challenges we face”.

Mr Sunak added: “Our plan is this: we will halve migration as we have halved inflation, and then reduce it every single year.”

Additionally, the Tories pledged a “regular rhythm of flights every month” to Rwanda, and made a promise to clear the asylum backlog, with all claims processed in six months and the use of hotels ended.

Watch the prime minister address immigration during the Conservatives manifesto launch

Housing

Mr Sunak promised that, if elected, his party would deliver around 1.6 million new homes by speeding up planning on brownfield land in inner cities and “scrapping defective EU laws”.

The prime minister also said he “will abolish stamp duty entirely” for first-time buyers on homes up to £425,000.

“We Conservatives believe in tax cuts,” he said.

“We’ll also introduce a new form of Help to Buy – a new Help to Buy scheme – to get the new generation onto the property ladder, all part of our plan to build an ownership society, where more and more people have the security and pride that comes from owning your own home."

