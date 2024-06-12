Play Brightcove video

ITV News Scotland Reporter Louise Scott heard from one kilt maker who has experienced a 'big few weeks' of business ahead of Euro 2024

When you think about the build-up to Scotland going to the Euros, one thing you might not have thought about is kilts.

Yes, that's right - kilts.

The item of clothing is a crucial part of the packing list for any Tartan Army supporter.

Kilts, of course, come in many different tartans, whether it's families or clans.

We're hoping Scotland get off to a winning start against tournament hosts Germany on Friday, but already off to a flying start are the kilt makers across Scotland.

Ewan MacDonald, a kilt maker from Paisley, explained to ITV News that "business has been booming", ahead of the Euros getting underway

He said: "We've been really busy end of May, but all of June has been really busy.

"So, buying kilts, if they [customers] can't find a kilt they're hiring it, they're repairing old kilts, they're getting sporrans [and] accessories. So, it's been a big last few weeks."

He added: "You have a ten times better time if you're wearing a kilt, so they just want to be part of the Tartan Army basically."

If you're in the market for a kilt just be aware that costings can extend into the hundreds of pounds, even for a pre-owned, former hire kilt.

Brand new kilts, depending on the cloth that it's made of and how the customer wants it to be made, can push the price to between £500-900, according to Mr MacDonald.

He added that most of the customers he's welcomed have shopped for "pretty mid-range or ex-hire [kilts] because obviously it's going to get damaged or lost or they might not come back with it".

