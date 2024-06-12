Cases of dengue fever in Europe are rising as climate change fuels the spread of invasive mosquitoes, according to European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

The number of people catching dengue from within the continent jumped from 71 to 130 between 2022 and 2023. This compares to just 73 cases reported between 2010 and 2021.

Director of the ECDC Andrea Ammon said: " Europe is already seeing how climate change is creating more favourable conditions for invasive mosquitos to spread into previously unaffected areas and infect more people with diseases such as dengue.

"Increased international travel from dengue-endemic countries will also increase the risk of imported cases, and inevitably also the risk of local outbreaks."

Imported cases are also on the rise, with the number of people bringing dengue into Europe after catching it abroad increasing from 1,572 to 4,900 between 2022 and 2023.

The Asian tiger mosquito which is responsible for spreading the disease now has self-sustaining populations in 13 countries across Europe, a n ECDC report said.

The figures also show the number of places in Europe recording cases of West Nile virus, also spread by mosquitos, is at its highest since 2018 - despite cases decreasing between 2022 and 2023.

The ECDC's research also found a locally transmitted case of West Nile virus had been reported in Seville, Spain as early in the year as March.

A map showing the prevalence of Asian tiger mosquitos in Europe in October 2023 Credit: ECDC

"Although an isolated case, it highlights that the transmission of West Nile virus can occur very early in the year, likely due to suitable climatic conditions," it said.

The agency recommended people remove stagnant water from their gardens and balconies to prevent mosquitoes breeding.

It also suggested use of insect repellant, nets and door screens and sleeping in air conditioned rooms where possible.

"E arly detection of cases, timely surveillance, further research and awareness-raising activities are paramount in those areas in Europe most at risk,” Ms Ammon added.

As of 6 February 2024, The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) confirmed there is no current evidence of local transmission of dengue fever in the UK.

"All human cases reported have been acquired as a result of travelling to endemic areas," it said.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know