Denmark bans extremely hot noodles used in TikTok spice challenge

The Danish government has banned several flavours of spicy instant noodles due to the risk of "acute poisoning" in children.

The country's food agency warned youngsters are being drawn to the brand, produced by company Samyan, by a TikTok trend challenging them to take on the extreme levels of spice.

The recalled products include three different variants of "hot chicken" noodles - including Buldak 3 x Spicy & Hot Chicken, Buldak 2 x Spicy & Hot Chicken and Buldak Hot Chicken Stew.

The sauce packet which comes with the noodles contains capsaicin, a compound found in chilli peppers.

The Danish Veterinary and Food Administration said the levels of capsaicin in some of Samyan's products pose a health hazard.

It claimed several children in Germany have been hospitalised after eating crisps containing high levels of the compound - and said the levels found in the three Samyan products are even higher.

The administration's Head of Unit Henrik Dammand Nielsen said: "Chilli in large quantities poses a risk to children and frail adults in particular.

"Possible symptoms include burning and discomfort, nausea, vomiting and high blood pressure. That is why we are now demanding that the shops remove the products from their shelves."

The products were assessed after a Danish consumer approached the country's food agency and questioned whether the noodles should be legal.

Sale of the instant noodles has now been banned in the country, and people are being encouraged to throw them away or bring them back to retailers.

In a statement to BBC News, a Samyang spokesperson said: "We understand that the Danish food authority recalled the products, not because of a problem in their quality but because they were too spicy."

"The products are being exported globally. But this is the first time they have been recalled for the above reason."

