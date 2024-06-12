Dog runs four miles to get help after owner crashes car down Oregon ravine

A dog has been credited for saving its owner's life, after his pickup truck tumbled off-road into a ravine.

Brandon Garrett was driving towards a woodland camping site in the US state of Oregon on June 2 when he started to fall asleep at the wheel.

The 60-year-old said he crashed through the windshield as his vehicle swerved into the ravine. He was injured along with three of his dogs.

“I was hoping just to survive because it didn’t really look like it at that point. I was in a spot where I couldn’t be seen from the road,” Mr Garrett said.

Meanwhile, one of the dogs - called Blue - ran four miles from the crash to the camping site, where Mr Garrett's friend Troy Millhollin was waiting.

“When Blue showed up without his sister, Nova, I was like, ‘That’s not normal,’” Mr Millhollin said.

Confused as to why his friend hadn't arrived at the camping site, and noticing cuts on the dog's nose, he began searching for Mr Garrett.

After enlisting Tyree Garrett, the missing man's brother, they came across the crash site the following morning and assumed the worst.

Tyree Garrett said: “I could see the injured dogs laying down there and I kept yelling for my brother. He wouldn’t answer.

“I thought for sure when I was making the 911 call that I was calling just for a body recovery."

Responders from Baker County Sheriff's Office arrived to the scene June 3. Credit: AP

Police arrived, and used ropes and a rescue basket to winch Mr Garrett and the dogs to safety.

He sustained a hairline fracture in his foot and some lacerations, and is now recovering at home.

Mr Garrett said it was no surprise Blue was able to navigate the woods to find help, as he often takes his dogs to the area.

He described them as "my best friends".

