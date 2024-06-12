A number of flights from Palma Airport on the island of Mallorca have been delayed after torrential rains flooded runways and sent water pouring through duty free.

Extreme rainstorms hit the Spanish island on Tuesday, grounding flights and temporarily bringing the airport to a standstill.

Flights to and from the airport have resumed following the deluge, but at least 21 departures from Palma Airport are delayed today.

A total of 9cm of rainfall fell in less than an hour.

Videos circulating on social media showed a mixed reaction to the deluge, with one airport worker, clad in shorts and a high-visibility jacket, plunging into the water on a runway.

While those looking to travel ran for cover as water poured through the airport, and others who had boarded their planes remained onboard until operations returned to normal.

According to the Mallorca Daily Bulletin, the airport had been completely "unprepared" for the extreme weather and passengers said it was "chaos" as people ran for cover.

In a statement to the Mallorca outlet, an airport spokesperson said: "Palma airport has reactivated its operations after the storm.

"The first take-offs and landings have already begun, and the diverted flights are expected to land at Palma airport during the afternoon. The airport continues to work to normalise operations.

"The airports authority (Aena) recommends passengers to check with their airline before travelling to the airport.

"The airport has activated the emergency plan for flooding and is working as quickly as possible to re-establish normality at the airport."

Weather warnings had been issued for the Spanish island, but it wasn't until midday on June 11 that an amber weather warning was issued.

Currently, Spain's Met Office Aemet has a yellow weather warning in place for Mallorca as it expects more rainfall - but less than the storms that battered Palma airport and grounded flights.

Elsewhere in Spain, Ibiza also has a yellow weather warning in place, as does much of the east coast on the mainland.

