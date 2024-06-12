'I'm bleeding, I’ve been stabbed': US instructor recounts China knife attack

An American university instructor has recounted the horror of surviving a stabbing in China after he was one of four wounded left bleeding on the ground following the attack.

David Zabner, from Cornell College, was attacked on Monday while visiting a busy public park in the northeast Chinese city of Jilin, where they were teaching on a partnership programme with a local university.

Police in Jilin said they "quickly arrived at the scene" and "swiftly apprehended" a 55-year-old man. The suspect, identified by his surname Cui, "collided with a foreigner while walking," then stabbed the victim, according to a police statement.

Three other foreigners and a Chinese person who attempted to intervene were also stabbed by the suspect, police said.

The statement did not address the suspect’s motive for the attack and said the investigation was ongoing.

Footage shared on social media showed victims of the attack lying on the ground surrounded by people

China’s foreign ministry said police believe the stabbing was an "isolated incident," based on a preliminary assessment.

Speaking to Iowa Public Radio News from his hospital bed, Mr Zagner said: "Police told us that he was unemployed and down on his luck, and that somebody in our group bumped into the man, and he decided to respond in the way he responded."

Mr Zabner said he first realised something was wrong when he heard a scream while descending a hill in Beishan Park, a popular green space in Jilin city centre.

"I turned around to find a man brandishing a knife at me. I didn’t immediately realise what was happening. I thought my coworkers had been pushed, and he, for some reason was trying to push me," Mr Zabner said.

"And then I looked down at my shoulder and realised, 'I'm bleeding. I’ve been stabbed'."

Zabner was stabbed in the arm 6 inches below his shoulder, and paramedics arrived roughly 20 minutes later, he told Iowa Public Radio News.

Chinese police said the five victims were immediately rushed to hospital and did not suffer life-threatening injuries.

In online footage and photos purportedly showing the aftermath of the attack, Mr Zabner was lying on his side and using his phone in between two other wounded instructors, with the back of his shirt soaked in blood.

The videos and photos emerged on Chinese social media on Monday but were swiftly erased by censors, along with any discussions about the stabbing.

The attack comes at a delicate moment for China, which has been seeking to lure back foreign visitors following three years of stringent Covid-19 border controls.

It also comes amid efforts to boost educational exchanges with the US as the two countries try to stabilise their fraught relationship.

Following an initial silence, Chinese state media later briefly reported on statements provided by the Foreign Ministry and Jilin police – while adhering closely to the official account.

On social media, some users expressed concerns about the attack’s potential impact on China’s global image and the willingness of foreigners to visit the country.

US Ambassador Nicholas Burns said Monday he was "angered and deeply troubled" by the stabbing.

Mr Zabner’s brother, Iowa State Representative Adam Zabner, told CNN that his sibling was "doing well" and "has been stitched up and seems to be recovering," after speaking to him on Tuesday.