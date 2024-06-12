Keir Starmer: No tax surprises in Labour manifesto

There will be no surprises on tax in the Labour manifesto, Keir Starmer has said at the leaders event hosted by Sky on Wednesday.

The Labour leader was pressed about whether his party would consider hiking fuel duty or capital gains tax to raise more cash for the public purse, after he already ruled out hiking income tax, national insurance, or VAT in the next parliament.

“I am not wanting to raise tax. I think people are taxed too much already. What I want to do, my central mission is to grow the economy,” he told Sky News’s political editor Beth Rigby.

Starmer said he does not want to raise taxes, and that there would be no tax increases in the party's manifesto, but he did not rule out the possibility of raises in future if he were elected.

When put to him that increasing capital gains tax to the same level as income tax would raise £14 billion a year, he said: “That is not in our manifesto. That is not a choice we are making."

Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer are facing questions from Sky News' Beth Rigby and from members of the public in Grimsby.

Starmer was interviewed for 20 minutes, followed by 25 minutes of audience questions. Rishi Sunak will follow with the same format.

The order was randomly selected by a ball being pulled out of a bag.

Pressed on his previous support for former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, Starmer said: “I was certain that we would lose the 2019 election.”

He declined to say whether or not he was correct or incorrect to say that Corbyn would be a good prime minister during the 2019 campaign.

Sunak will be in the hot seat for the second hour, where he is expected to be asked about his recent claims that that Starmer will increase taxes by £2,000 per household, which Labour has refuted, as well as the cost-of-living crisis, the NHS and immigration.

The Sky News interviews could also include questions over Sunak's comment that his parents sacrificed "lots of things" when he was a child, including satellite TV.

Speaking to ITV News UK Editor Paul Brand as part of a series of interviews with party leaders in the run up to the General Election, the prime minister was asked about his wealth and whether there was one thing he had ever gone without.

Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey said the comments were "completely out of touch" while the Labour leader said he would "resist the temptation to be drawn into commenting on what Sunak may or may not have had when he was growing up".

