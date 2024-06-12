Rishi Sunak's aide admits to placing bet on election date pre-announcement

One of Rishi Sunak's aides admitted to placing a bet on the date of the election before it was announced.

On Wednesday, Craig Williams, who served as the Prime Minister’s parliamentary private secretary and is the Conservative candidate for Montgomeryshire and Glyndwr, tweeted: "I've been contacted by a journalist about Gambling Commission inquiries into one of my accounts and thought it best to be totally transparent.

"I put a flutter on the General Election some weeks ago. This has resulted in some routine inquiries and I confirm I will fully cooperate with these.

"I don't want it to be a distraction from the campaign. I should have thought through how it looks."

According to a report by The Guardian, published shortly after the statement, Mr Williams placed a £100 bet on a July election just three days before the date was named.

It was reported that Ladbrokes, which Mr Williams allegedly used to make the "flutter", flagged the bet as potentially problematic as he is considered a "politically exposed person".

A Conservative Party spokesperson said: “We are aware of contact between a Conservative candidate and the Gambling Commission. It is a personal matter for the individual in question.

“As the Gambling Commission is an independent body, it wouldn’t be proper to comment further, until any process is concluded.”

On May 22 Rishi Sunak made the surprise announcement that the General Election would take place on July 4.

