UK economy showed no growth in April, official figures show
The UK economy recorded no growth in April, according to the Office for National Statistics.
Gross domestic product (GDP) was flat during the month, following growth of 0.4% in March, the ONS said.
The figures present a headache for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who has pegged much of his General Election campaign on a recent record of economic improvement under his Conservative government.
Economists had predicted that GDP would be flat in April, held down by weaker-than-usual retail sales over the Easter period.
It comes after the economy grew by an estimated 0.6% in the first quarter of 2024, pulling the UK out of a small recession at the end of last year.
