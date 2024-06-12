What are ‘Health MOTs’ and who will get them?

Health MOTs are to be offered to older and frail patients in A&E departments to avoid unnecessary hospital admissions.

The assessments, which will be offered to patients over the age of 65 or those with frailty-related conditions, are part of a bid to reduce the amount of time people spend in hospital or waiting for ambulances to arrive.

NHS England estimates about one million people over the age of 75 are admitted to hospitals each year, a fifth of whom are very frail.

The tests will run throughout the whole week for ten hours a day and they will check the blood pressure, heart health, mobility and malnutrition of the patients.

The approach could be a “lifeline” for many patients, according to NHS England chief executive Amanda Pritchard, and would allow them to be assessed and supported more quickly.

Picture of Amanda Pritchard, NHS England chief executive Credit: Credit PA

Ms Pritchard added: "While some people do need to be admitted, it isn’t always the most suitable place for older patients’ needs, and they can also rapidly lose mobility while in hospital."

Based on the results, patients will be referred to specialist care, such as fall services and dementia support.

Dr Tim Cooksley, the previous president of the Society for Acute Medicine, said: “It is often too late once a patient is already in an emergency department"

"Urgent and emergency care services remain under huge pressure and this will not reduce dangerous overcrowding without addressing other issues simultaneously.”

However Sir Julian Hartley, chief executive at NHS Providers, said: “Half of hospital inpatients aged over 65 are affected by frailty and the growing number of people with frailty will have a significant impact on future health and care services.

“Community health services are spearheading innovative care for people with frailty, supporting them to stay well in their own homes, with some trusts already providing front-door frailty services within hospitals."