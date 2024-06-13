Viewers were left stunned after realising a man who was interviewed about a fire at a hotel in Dublin was in fact Hollywood legend Henry Winkler.

The American actor, who is best known for playing Arthur "Fonzie" Fonzarelli in the sitcom Happy Days, was staying at the prestigious Shelbourne Hotel, where a fire was reported on Wednesday morning.

Winkler, 78, was interviewed by journalists in the Irish capital after evacuating from the hotel, and paid tribute to the crews who responded to the blaze, hailing firefighters as "some of my favourite human beings".

He also revealed how he initially mistook the fire alert in his room to be an alarm clock, before calling the hotel's reception which informed him of the need to get out "right now".

Winkler said: "I thought somebody had set the alarm before we got there, like another guest.

"And finally I went into another room and it was still buzzing. So, I called downstairs and the woman said in a very calm voice 'Yes, we're all evacuating, you must evacuate right now' and I left."

He added: "You know what, how wonderful are firemen? Some of my favourite human beings, firemen and firewomen.

"They run in when other people are running out.

"I think they deserve to [have their hands] shook."

His interview quickly spread on social media and left viewers surprised to learn he was caught up in the incident, with one writing on X: "Yikes! Hope all was okay! Safe travels!"

Another posted: "I'm so glad you're alright. God bless."

Winkler himself took to X to express his gratitude for the Dublin Fire Brigade, sharing a picture of himself and three firefighters alongside the caption: "Thank you Dublin's fire department … our hotel was evacuated on our first morning !!!"

Winkler said he "cannot wait to see the rest of Dublin", after flying into the city from London on Tuesday evening.

Dublin Fire Brigade said it dispatched six fire engines - including a turntable ladder - to the scene, bringing the fire "under control" within a matter of hours.

Winkler's unexpected interview is not the first he has given to British and Irish media outlets. Back in 2013 he spoke to the BBC about a potential runway expansion at Heathrow Airport.

During a short exchange in Richmond, southwest London, Winkler - who was working in the area at the time - was asked for his response to the possible expansion plans, and replied: "Now, let me ask you a question: 'Would that bring more people to the economy?'"

The reporter responded: "It will bring more people to the economy, but more noise potentially to a place like this [Richmond]."

Winkler replied: "Richmond is a lovely place. I watch the planes go every day. I hear nothing."

