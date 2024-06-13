Extreme weather conditions including flooding and heatwaves have torn through Europe, hitting popular holiday destinations in Spain and Greece.

South-eastern Spain was hit by a series of violent storms on Wednesday, accompanied by hail and lightning in some areas.

The storms overwhelmed drainage systems, trapping some people in vehicles. Emergency crews said they carried out some 30 rescues on Wednesday, according to local media reports.

Houses and farmland were damaged and streets were left strewn with debris and household waste after dustbins were carried away.

Torrential rain also flooded the runways at Palma Airport in Mallorca and sent water pouring through duty free. A number of flights were grounded, temporarily bringing the airport to a standstill.

Meanwhile in Greece, authorities were forced to close down the Acropolis in Athens during the afternoon on Thursday for a second day, as the country swelters under unseasonably high temperatures.

The ancient site in the Greek capital, which drew in some four million visitors last year, will be closed from midday until 5pm.

All other archaeological sites in the Greek capital will be closed during the same hours.

In Turkey, temperatures have also been hot, with people taking to the water to cool down. Credit: AP

Temperatures are expected to exceed 40C on Thursday in much of central and southern Greece, including greater Athens, the Cyclades islands and Crete.

Meteorologists classified this as Greece's first heatwave of the year, and the earliest the country has ever experienced.

Officials say they are on alert for wildfires, which plague the country every summer.

Air-conditioned areas are being provided to the public by authorities who have also given fans to secondary schools where end-of-year and university entrance exams are being held.

The weather is expected to cool down on Friday and Saturday.

