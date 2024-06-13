Starmer unveils Labour's manifesto as he seeks to change economic landscape

Watch Sir Keir Starmer launch Labour's party manifesto in Manchester

Sir Keir Starmer is unveiling Labour's General Election manifesto as he seeks to change the economic landscape of the country.

The opposition leader will be speaking from Manchester on Thursday and is expected to say the party will put a heavy focus on "wealth creation" if it wins in the General Election on July 4.

Labour has already said the economy will form the backbone of its pitch to voters with economic stability being one of its six “first steps” for government.

Starmer's announcement comes after polling showed he came out on top in the latest election broadcast event opposite Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday night.

Around 64% of those polled said Starmer was the better performer, ahead of Sunak who had the approval of 36% of 1,864 respondents.

Labour consistently led the polls over the past three weeks of the campaign, putting it around 20 points ahead of the Tories.

Have you heard our podcast Talking Politics? Every day in the run-up to the election Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda…